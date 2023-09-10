Tamil Nadu Governor-govt conflict on VC panel worries academics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Academicians, including former Anna University VC E Balagurusamy, have raised concern about the stalemate between Governor RN Ravi and the government over the appointment of VCs to universities saying that frequent confrontations will affect the quality of higher education in the state.

In a statement, Balagurusamy said that while the intention of including a nominee of UGC in the search committees is good, it cannot be done arbitrarily by Raj Bhavan.

“Raj Bhavan should honour the provisions laid down in the Act of Universities and the conventions followed in the announcement of search committees. The governor, as the chancellor, has no special power and authority to constitute his own search committees and announce them to the press. A search committee will become operational only after the state issues a GO constituting it,” Balagurusamy said.

This standoff between them will delay the appointment of VCs and will affect universities leading to the deterioration in the quality of higher education which is already in a bad state. Balagurusamy also suggested the state amend the university Acts to include UGC members to avoid local bias.

ALSO READ | TN Governor names 3 V-C selection panels, state government questions his authority

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association, an organisation comprising around 4,000 college teachers retired from government and aided colleges, also expressed concern over the issue. With the state yet to adopt the UGC’s 2018 guidelines, the inclusion of the UGC chairman’s nominee in the search committee infringes upon the powers/autonomy of the state and higher education is the casualty in the bargain, the association said.

It appealed to the governor to avoid the clash by withdrawing the three press notifications and following the practice of appointment of VCs to ensure harmony in higher education.

ALSO READ | ‘Including UGC reps in V-C search panels will affect state’s autonomy’: Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam

CHENNAI: Academicians, including former Anna University VC E Balagurusamy, have raised concern about the stalemate between Governor RN Ravi and the government over the appointment of VCs to universities saying that frequent confrontations will affect the quality of higher education in the state. In a statement, Balagurusamy said that while the intention of including a nominee of UGC in the search committees is good, it cannot be done arbitrarily by Raj Bhavan. “Raj Bhavan should honour the provisions laid down in the Act of Universities and the conventions followed in the announcement of search committees. The governor, as the chancellor, has no special power and authority to constitute his own search committees and announce them to the press. A search committee will become operational only after the state issues a GO constituting it,” Balagurusamy said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This standoff between them will delay the appointment of VCs and will affect universities leading to the deterioration in the quality of higher education which is already in a bad state. Balagurusamy also suggested the state amend the university Acts to include UGC members to avoid local bias. ALSO READ | TN Governor names 3 V-C selection panels, state government questions his authority Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association, an organisation comprising around 4,000 college teachers retired from government and aided colleges, also expressed concern over the issue. With the state yet to adopt the UGC’s 2018 guidelines, the inclusion of the UGC chairman’s nominee in the search committee infringes upon the powers/autonomy of the state and higher education is the casualty in the bargain, the association said. It appealed to the governor to avoid the clash by withdrawing the three press notifications and following the practice of appointment of VCs to ensure harmony in higher education. ALSO READ | ‘Including UGC reps in V-C search panels will affect state’s autonomy’: Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam