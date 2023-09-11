Hundreds of crores allotted for development of extension areas in Madurai, says minister Moorthy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy inaugurated a veterinary hospital in Thirupalai area in the district on Sunday. The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore by the veterinary department.

Addressing media persons on the occasion, he said, "Funds have been allocated for commencing development works in 14 wards in the Madurai East constituency, which were recently merged with the Madurai corporation. As much as Rs 168 crore was allocated for laying water pipelines over 190 km in the constituency. Similarly, Rs 283 crore has been allocated for 15 wards in Thiruparankundram block."



"During the previous regime, only Rs 100 crore was allocated for Thirumangalam constituency, and till date, those have not been completed. The DMK government has taken up projects in all constituencies of Madurai district without any discrimination. In Usilampatti constituency, works worth Rs 75 crore are underway. Road works worth Rs 35 crore have been taken up in Thiruparankundram. Especially for the UGD work, Rs 167 crore was allotted for Madurai East constituency, and Rs 253 crore was allocated for the areas in Thiruparankundram constituency," he added.



Notably, AIADMK leader Udhayakumar two days ago submitted a petition to authorities claiming that no development work had been taken up in Thirumangalam.

