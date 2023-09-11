Home States Tamil Nadu

Hundreds of crores allotted for development of extension areas in Madurai, says minister Moorthy

"During the previous regime, only Rs 100 crore was allocated for Thirumangalam constituency, and till date, those have not been completed.

Published: 11th September 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy inaugurated a veterinary hospital in Thirupalai area in the district on Sunday. The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore by the veterinary department.

Addressing media persons on the occasion, he said, "Funds have been allocated for commencing development works in 14 wards in the Madurai East constituency, which were recently merged with the Madurai corporation. As much as Rs 168 crore was allocated for laying water pipelines over 190 km in the constituency. Similarly, Rs 283 crore has been allocated for 15 wards in Thiruparankundram block."

"During the previous regime, only Rs 100 crore was allocated for Thirumangalam constituency, and till date, those have not been completed. The DMK government has taken up projects in all constituencies of Madurai district without any discrimination. In Usilampatti constituency, works worth Rs 75 crore are underway. Road works worth Rs 35 crore have been taken up in Thiruparankundram. Especially for the UGD work, Rs 167 crore was allotted for Madurai East constituency, and Rs 253 crore was allocated for the areas in Thiruparankundram constituency," he added.

Notably, AIADMK leader Udhayakumar two days ago submitted a petition to authorities claiming that no development work had been taken up in Thirumangalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinary hospital development works water pipelines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp