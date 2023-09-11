Stay committed to social justice, it’s time to fight superstitions: Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: We have to work for a resounding victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls if we have to save the country, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin told party workers through video conference at a wedding of Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran’s son on Sunday. DMK youth wing leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who participated in the wedding, spoke on the need to challenge superstitions and once again stressed his commitment to social justice and equality.

Stalin said, “For the well-being of the nation, all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the lone constituency in Puducherry should be won by the DMK and its allies. Only a huge victory in all 40 seats will help the DMK play a significant role in the new dispensation at the Centre following the parliamentary polls. Party workers should unite and strive for a resounding victory, echoing the slogan ‘Naarpathum Namathe, Nadum Namathe’ (All 40 seats are ours, and the country too).”

Speaking at the venue, Udhayanidhi said, “I still stand by my comments on Sanatana Dharma. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have twisted my speech and also spread rumours and hatred only to derive political mileage. We have a need to challenge superstitions, blind beliefs and remain committed to social justice. Like the change we saw in Tamil Nadu 2021, we have to see a change of power in Delhi in 2024.”

Ministers and leaders of alliance parties like MRK Paneerselvam, C V Ganesan, K Ponmudy, SS Sivasankar, Gingee K Masthan, KN Nehru, EV Velu, Puducherry former CM V Narayanasamy, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and Cuddalore MLA G Ayyapan were present.

