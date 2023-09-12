BJP using one-poll ploy to divert attention from CAG charges: DMK Minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the BJP government for not giving an explanation on the CAG report, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said they are diverting issues through slogans like ‘One nation, one election’.

“When Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Tamil Nadu chief minister, he wrote a letter to the union government opposing such an idea without giving interviews. When did Kalaignar support it? BJP is silent on the CAG report, which divulges corruption to a tune of Rs 7.5 lakh,” the minister said.

When asked about the alleged renaming of India as Bharat, Udhayanidhi took a dig at PM Narendra Modi. “He promised he would change India to the next level. Did he? Congratulations to him,” he said. Reiterating his stand on Sanatana remarks, Udhayanidhi told reporters the DMK was formed on principles and to ensure social justice in the society.

“Ambedkar, Periyar, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK deputy general secretary R Raja have spoken against Sanathanam. It is only now I started speaking about it. Everyone should talk about this. DMK is concentrating on removing the fascist BJP from power in the upcoming elections. Nearly 200 people were murdered and churches were demolished in Manipur. There is no internet service also. Let’s talk about these issues first,” Udhayanidhi added.

EPS sues Udhaya for defamatory remarks

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has moved the Madras High Court with a defamation suit against Udhayanidhi for denigrating his image and bringing disrepute by making remarks linking him with the Kodanad case. Palaniswami has also sought a compensation of Rs 1.1 core. Udhayanidhi had said that Palaniswami can’t hide behind the beard of the goat for long hoping to escape from the Kodanad case. He also said that Palaniswami was searching for the meaning of Sanatana Dharma on the bookshelves at his house.



