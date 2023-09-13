CWRC recommends release of 5K cusecs of water to TN for 15 days

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday recommended Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days despite Karnataka’s strong objections. Official sources said the TN government sought 10,000 cusecs for the next 15 days to save standing Kuruvai crops and referred to the storage levels in Karnataka reservoirs and the amount of Cauvery water due for Tamil Nadu to date as per the monthly schedule stipulated by the Supreme Court.

TN also complained about the reduction in the release of water during the past few days, which is in violation of the SC order that mandated the release of 5,000 cusecs of water by September 12. However, Karnataka officials have reportedly told the committee that the state is not in a position to release any more water, reiterating the reasons they put forth earlier.

Sources said Karnataka is likely to move the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to register its objection to the CWRC’s recommendation to release 5,000 cusecs and the CWMA will issue a final order. Last time, the CWRC recommended the release of 5,000 cusecs and CWMA upheld it. When the SC hears the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on September 21, Tamil Nadu officials will be putting forth a strong case for the release of water.

Meanwhile, representatives of farmers’ associations in the delta districts said the farmers would need at least 1 to 1.5 tmcft for the next two to three weeks to save the Kuruvai crops as well as for the preliminary works for Samba cultivation. Reacting to the CWRC recommendation Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said in Bengaluru that the state is in no position to release any more water as it does not have enough storage owing to the lack of adequate rainfall in the river basin.

“I am making it clear that we don’t have water. The CWRC has made its recommendation. Tomorrow, the CWMA will take up the matter. The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and I discussed the matter in the morning and we have told our officials that we will not be able to release any more water,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He also said Tamil Nadu demanded 12,500 cusecs, and the CWRC recommendation is for 5,000 cusecs. “Tonight and tomorrow morning, we will discuss the issue with our legal experts in Delhi... we have to save water for drinking purposes. Farmers’ situation comes next; drinking water is the priority now,” he added.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said, “As of September 12, Karnataka’s four dams hold 63.801 tmcft water. IMD report says there is a possibility of receiving more than 10 tmcft in September due to expected rainfall in catchment areas. Tamil Nadu will pursue its legal battle for the welfare of our farmers.”

