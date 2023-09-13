Home States Tamil Nadu

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project admin says SGs for Unit 5 & 6 stable and safe on barge

The administration said due to the waves, the barge was pushed towards the shore and remained afloat due to rocks on the sea bed.

Published: 13th September 2023 06:20 AM

File picture of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) administration said two steam generators, loaded on a barge aground near the plant, were stable and safe. In a statement, they said the retrieval operation would be completed in two to three days.

The administration said due to the waves, the barge was pushed towards the shore and remained afloat due to rocks on the sea bed. "Equipment for KKNPP Units 3 to 6 under Russian Federation scope is being transported by break bulk ships and unloaded at Tuticorin port. Further transport of over-dimensional equipment from Tuticorin port to the KKNPP project sites is carried out through barge.

Four steam generators (SGs) manufactured exclusively for KKNPP Unit 5 & 6 weighing 310T each were received on August 12, 2023 at Tuticorin port. Transportation of two SGs through the barge was already carried out on August 26 & 27, 2023 and safely rolled out to the KKNPP unloading Jetty. On August 8, 2023, during the transportation of the remaining two SGs, the barge disconnected from the tugboat near the mouth of the navigation channel of the unloading jetty," read the statement.

