Meeting of fifth police commission held in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A meeting of the fifth police commission, which is headed by retired judge CT Selvam, was held in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Retired IAS officer K Alauddin, retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, and ADGP Maheshkumar Agarwal, who are members of the panel, were present along with collectors and senior officers from across the west zone.

The state government constituted the commission to examine measures towards the welfare of police personnel and various other aspects related to policing and submit a report within a time frame. “The recommendations will help the government ensure policing with a humanitarian approach and prevent cyber crimes. It is a second commission led by retired judge Justice CT Selvam, formed based on the order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court,” said a senior police officer.

During the meeting, police officers from the west zone requested the commission to implement the third police commission's recommendations on deploying more personnel to stations across the state. The third police commission had recommended the state government categorise stations into three - heavy, medium, and light. The heavy stations should have 80 personnel, medium 50, and light stations 30. However, the government implemented the same only in a few districts. If the same system were to be implemented across the state, it would address 80% of the problems in the department, a police source said.

