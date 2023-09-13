Register FIR against Udhayanidhi, BJP urges DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Tuesday submitted a representation to DGP Shankar Jiwal urging him to register an FIR against Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his ‘hate speech’ made at the Sanatana Ozhippu Maanadu recently.

A delegation led by Karu Nagaraj, vice president of the state BJP, in the representation, said Udhayanidhi had said that Sanatana is like malaria, dengue, etc and so it must be eradicated and not simply opposed. This speech resulted in communal disharmony and discrimination which caused prejudice between different sects of religion within the country.

The representative also said that police stations across Tamil Nadu have refused to file an FIR against Udhayanidhi despite several complaints about his hate speech. The representation also said that the Supreme Court, in its recent verdict, directed the police and state governments to register suo motu complaints on any hate speech.

The BJP delegation said Udhayanidhi reiterated his earlier hate speech on many occasions and this only shows that the minister is wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and promoting enmity between different groups on religion. “Kindly take note that non-registration of FIR either on suo motu or on the complaint will lead to contempt of court,” the representation said.

