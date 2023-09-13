Stop Sanatan debate, focus on Centre's failures, Stalin tells cadres, DMK's allies 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the ongoing Sanatana Dharma controversy against DMK and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged his party members to stay focused and not to get swayed by distractions from BJP.

Instead of giving room to the Sanatana Dharma debate, he has urged them to pinpoint the shortcomings of the BJP-led central government and the various scandals exposed by the CAG reports. Stalin further announced that the DMK government had successfully fulfilled 99% of its electoral promises.

He slammed the Modi-led BJP government for utilising the Sanatana Dharma debate to divert the attention of the people from the failures of the government. In a press statement, the chief minister referred to Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani’s advice that the DMK-led alliance should prioritise exposing BJP’s corruption rather than getting sidetracked by other issues. Stalin emphasised the importance of following this advice.

Stalin also criticised PM Narendra Modi, saying, “While the prime minister remains silent on everyday issues affecting the common man, his cabinet is fixated on Sanatana Dharma, spreading false narratives and receiving support from a few media outlets. I urge our DMK leaders and cadre not to be distracted by such tactics and to continue questioning BJP on issues like the Manipur violence, Adani Hindenburg, the staggering 7.50 lakh crore rupees flagged in the CAG report, and other pressing matters. We have to highlight BJP’s nine-year track record of failures.”

He further advised his cadre to emphasise on BJP government’s failures in fulfilling promises such as job creation for 2 crore people annually, doubling farmers’ income, and repatriating black money stashed in foreign banks. The Chief Minister also encouraged them to spotlight alleged scams associated with the BJP government, such as the Bharath Mala project, Dwarka Expressway project, toll fee irregularities, and Ayushman Bharat scheme, all of which have been highlighted in CAG reports. “In an attempt to mask this monumental corruption, BJP is using the shield of Sanatana,” he said.

Stalin appealed to his party’s cadre and the leader's allies to collectively expose BJP’s corrupt, sectarian, and authoritarian side and secure victory for their coalition in the upcoming general election. He stressed the importance of unwavering dedication to the noble cause of safeguarding the country and democracy without succumbing to distractions. On Wednesday, Stalin presided over the wedding of DMK MLA S Thangapandian’s son. During his speech, he said the current government has fulfilled 99% of its electoral promises and is actively working to launch the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme (basic income scheme) on September 15.

Sudhakar Reddy and Narayanan Tirupathy addressing the press in New Delhi | Shekhar Yadav

‘DMK attack on sanatana to divert attention from scams’

BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday charged Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK functionaries have been attacking Hindu dharma to divert the attention of the people from the scams faced by DMK government.

“I kindly request you (CM) to stop embarrassing yourselves by misquoting the CAG report by relying on a piece of paper in your hand,” Annamalai said in his response to the views expressed by Stalin earlier in the day.

Annamalai said, “11 of your sitting ministers have corruption cases pending against them. One of your ministers without a portfolio is in prison for a cash-for-job scam.” He also wanted Stalin to answer the allegations regarding the scams relating to BGR Energy, nutrition kits, transformer supply, CMRL, ETL infrastructure, transport, Noble Steels, TNMSC, HR CE and many more.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, TN BJP co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and the party’s state vice president Narayanan Tirupathy said the DMK leaders were making remarks against Sanatana Dharma and Congress has been keeping silent.

Narayanan Thirupathi said, “Annamalai is creating a big change in Tamil Nadu through his En Mann En Makkal Yatra, and because of the overwhelming response by the people in the state, the ruling DMK is trying to divert attention. People want change, that is what we feel in Tamil Nadu.”

