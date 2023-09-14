Cauvery water row: Tamil Nadu farmers plan rail roko on September 19 over ‘Union govt’s bias’

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association has decided to stage a rail roko on September 19 against the alleged bias of the union government in the sharing of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the state office bearers of the association held in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the decision taken at the meeting P R Pandian, association general secretary, said the union government continued to be against the interests of Tamil Nadu and in favour of Karnataka. He also alleged that representatives of the union government charged Tamil Nadu with unfounded allegations regarding Kuruvai paddy cultivation at the CWMA meeting and that there was a larger political motive behind its support to the Karnataka government.

He added that it was the union government’s responsibility to implement the directive of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) if Karnataka failed to do so. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, he said, has intensified protests against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, which impedes the Karnataka government from releasing water due to Tamil Nadu.

Pandian also charged Karnataka with trying to build a new dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu to impound even surplus water flowing to the state during floods, and that the union government is supporting this sly move. Hence, demanding the union government to intervene and get water released from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and to let the CWMA function independently, the association will stage a rail roko in the delta districts on September 19, Pandian said.

Karnataka outfit stages protest in support of Mekedatu dam

KRISHNAGIRI/SIVAGANGA: Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, and others staged a demonstration at Attibele against the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday and said it should not create a hurdle on the construction of Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river in Karnataka.

He said the government should not demand the release of Cauvery water. According to Nagaraj, Bengaluru and a few other parts of Karnataka are reeling under water scarcity. Chief Minister MK Stalin’s photos were torn during the protest. Over 60 people were detained from the protest site by the Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram said the INDIA alliance is a political association not meant for solving two state water problems. He said the solution for the issue has to be settled through a proper forum like the SC.

