Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai police arrests former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader for derogatory remarks on Ambedkar

He was arrested at his residence on Rajambal Street in T. Nagar. Later, he was produced before a Magistrate in Saidapet Court.

Published: 14th September 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the video that sparked public outrage.

By Online Desk

A former Vishwa Hindu Parishad ( VHP) leader and speaker RBVS Manian was arrested by the city police on Thursday for making derogatory comments against the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B.R Ambedkar.

In a video that sparked a huge public outrage, the Hindutva leader was seen calling Dr BR Ambedkar a mere stenographer and that he had nothing to do with the 'constitution of India'. He was also seen making obscene comments on Thiruvalluvar.

While addressing a private function here on Monday, Manian referred to BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, a "clerk, typist and proofreader."

He also said that Rajendra Prasad should have been given credit for framing the Constitution instead of Ambedkar who was only the chairman of the drafting committee.

"All the discussions were written by a stenographer. The stenographer typed it. Then a person had to verify if what was typed was correct. That’s the job Ambedkar had,” he said.

Maniyan said that certain lunatics were stating that it was Ambedkar who had framed the Constitution and added that these people had pawned their intelligence.

Ambedkar had verified the debates, discussions and speeches and clarified them and there was no contribution from him, the former VHP leader added.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Selvam, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary, Mambalam police registered a case against Manian under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Indian Penal Code for offences including causing disturbance to public tranquillity and creating hatred between two groups.

He was arrested at his residence on Rajambal Street in T. Nagar. Later, he was produced before a Magistrate in Saidapet Court.

(With inputs from IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishwa Hindu Parishad RBVS Manian Thiruvalluvar Online Exclusive BR Ambedkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp