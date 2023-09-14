Chennai police arrests former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader for derogatory remarks on Ambedkar

By Online Desk

A former Vishwa Hindu Parishad ( VHP) leader and speaker RBVS Manian was arrested by the city police on Thursday for making derogatory comments against the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B.R Ambedkar.

In a video that sparked a huge public outrage, the Hindutva leader was seen calling Dr BR Ambedkar a mere stenographer and that he had nothing to do with the 'constitution of India'. He was also seen making obscene comments on Thiruvalluvar.

While addressing a private function here on Monday, Manian referred to BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, a "clerk, typist and proofreader."

He also said that Rajendra Prasad should have been given credit for framing the Constitution instead of Ambedkar who was only the chairman of the drafting committee.

"All the discussions were written by a stenographer. The stenographer typed it. Then a person had to verify if what was typed was correct. That’s the job Ambedkar had,” he said.

Maniyan said that certain lunatics were stating that it was Ambedkar who had framed the Constitution and added that these people had pawned their intelligence.

Ambedkar had verified the debates, discussions and speeches and clarified them and there was no contribution from him, the former VHP leader added.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Selvam, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary, Mambalam police registered a case against Manian under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Indian Penal Code for offences including causing disturbance to public tranquillity and creating hatred between two groups.

He was arrested at his residence on Rajambal Street in T. Nagar. Later, he was produced before a Magistrate in Saidapet Court.

(With inputs from IANS)

