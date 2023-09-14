Home States Tamil Nadu

Dead intercom system, 'loud' trouble at Vellore central jail

The introduction of an intercom system was a promising move, but sources reveal that, out of the 30 units set up last November, only 15 remain functional.

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE:  In a major setback for Vellore Central jail inmates and their families, the intercom system for men has been non-functional for the past few months. The system was set up in November 2022, to facilitate better communication between inmates and their families, as crowded and noisy conditions during visitations made it difficult for them to speak privately. According to official sources, the men's prison houses around 1,000 inmates, with the facility receiving 100-150 visitors daily.

Jail authorities have drafted visitation schedules to alleviate the issue. Remand prisoners are permitted visits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while convicts and Tamil Nadu Goondas Act detainees are allowed visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The introduction of an intercom system was a promising move, but sources reveal that, out of the 30 units set up last November, only 15 remain functional. An elderly visitor said, "My son is a remand prisoner. I come to visit him often. Due to the crowd, I used the intercom system to hear his voice clearly. During my recent visit, officials informed me the intercom system was no longer functional. Being an old man, this makes communication with my son very difficult."

Responding to these concerns, DIG R Rajalakshmi said, "We will inspect the intercom system and ensure full functionality. Moreover, we are exploring new intercom infrastructure that allows visitors and inmates to see each other through a glass pane while talking. We have already initiated the quotation process for the upgrade."

