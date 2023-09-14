Former VHP leader in TN held for remarks against Ambedkar remanded

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu state unit leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad R B V S Maniyan was arrested from his residence here early on Thursday for his remarks against the architect of the Indian Constitution B R Ambedkar.

A source close to him said the former VHP state unit leader was arrested by the Mambalam police at about 3.30 a.m. for his remarks on Ambedkar.

Confirming the arrest, police said Maniyan was booked under various sections of the IPC including the SC/ST Act.

He was produced before a city court and remanded to judicial custody till September 27.

Later, he was lodged in the central prison at Puzhal here.

Speaking at a private event here on September 11, Maniyan had said the Indian Constitution makers were not a single person but were prepared and finalised by about 300 members under the chairmanship of Rajendra Prasad.

"Some lunatics say Ambedkar gave us the Constitution. They seem to have pawned their intelligence. All the parties have pawned their intelligence, people will stop voting for them if they say Ambedkar is not from their caste," he had said at the event.

The motivational speaker, who is also a noted author, went on to ask if Ambedkar belonged to Thirumavalavan's caste.

"Is he from Thirumavalavan's caste? Tell me...Thirumavalavan is a Pariyar.Ambedkar is a Chakkiliyar. How can Ambedkar belong to your caste."

There were frequent squabbles about castes in the video that went viral.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of the Hindu Munnani condemned the arrest and said Maniyan had only expressed his views at a private event.

