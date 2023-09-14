Ramakkal lake in TN polluted & emits foul  smell, residents demand rejuvenation

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Pollution level has risen in Ramakkal Lake with a foul smell causing distress to Hale Dharmapuri residents, who have urged the municipality to undertake renovation and improve filtration units. The Ramakkal Lake, spanning 259 acres in area and having a capacity of 33.5 mcft, irrigates over 111 hectares of land. However, over the past few months, the pollution level has increased.

R Sivaraja, a resident of Hale Dharmapuri, told TNIE, “Ramakkal Lake is the most prosperous lake in the district. But the water was extremely polluted with sewage water draining into the lake. The issue was resolved by setting up a filtration unit. But in the last eight months, the filter beds have not been functioning, resulting in increased pollution levels. So we urged the municipality to undertake renovation and protect the lake.”

K Rajkumar, another resident said, “The lake is emitting a foul smell, while one part of the reason is the pollution. The other part is due to the visitors dumping food waste. Because of its location, many roadside vendors have set up shops near the lake and people buy food here and consume it in the park. They later dumped the waste in the water. Moreover, the park near the lake has become a hotbed for anti-social elements who consume liquor and dump plastic cups and bags in the lake.”

Municipality commissioner S Bhuvaneshwaran was unavailable for comment. However, sources in the Dharmapuri municipality said, “We have conducted an inspection and the problem has been contained. Recently fishing was allowed and waste from the nearby street vendors was also dumped here. We have submitted a report on the issues and action will be taken.” Regarding filtration units, a proposal has been sent to the government for a new filter at the cost of Rs 15 lakhs,” sources added.

