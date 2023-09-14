Tamil Nadu govt doctors want allowance G.O. to be implemented, hold stir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a long-pending demand to implement Government Order 293, issued in June 2021 and ensuring speciality allowances, around 100 government doctors affiliated with Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association staged a dharna on the Directorate of Medical Education and Research campus on Wednesday. The doctors were later detained while trying to continue their protest on Poonamallee High Road.

The G.O. 293 lists allowances to be granted to doctors, but has not been implemented even after two years. According to the order, doctors with higher qualifications are entitled to two special increments. One for postgraduate diploma-holders in all specialities, two special increments for PG degree-holders (MD/MS), and additional two special increments for super specialities (DM/MCh). These special increments shall count for pay fixation, dearness allowance, and pension.

Government doctors have been demanding the implementation of the G.O. for months and held a day-long protest on the DME campus after they did not get a positive response from the health department. Dr K. Senthil, president of the association, said, “If the government doesn’t implement the G.O., we will continue our protest after a discussion with the members. Many talks have been held with the health department in the past but to no avail.”

Speaking to TNIE, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “The doctors’ demand is under consideration and we have called them for talks on Friday.” The DME, according to the doctors, said the meeting has been planned for Friday since the health minister is not in Chennai. The doctors are not in favour of a meeting since earlier discussions did not bear any fruit.

The G.O., if implemented, would grant a monthly allowance of Rs 14,000 for PG degree-holders in scarce specialities like anaesthesia and general medicine, among others; Rs 5,500 for PG degree-holders in other non-scarce specialities; Rs 5,000 for PG diploma-holders in the above mentioned scarce specialities; Rs 3,000 for PG diploma-holders in other non-scarce specialities; Rs 3,000 for medical officers, specialists and super specialists working at primary health centres, hospitals in areas categorised as difficult terrains, and remote areas.

Medical officers working in the trauma, accident, and emergency care units, sick newborn care units, newborn stabilisation units, and comprehensive emergency obstetrics and newborn care (CEmONC) services centres, will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000.

CHENNAI: In a long-pending demand to implement Government Order 293, issued in June 2021 and ensuring speciality allowances, around 100 government doctors affiliated with Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association staged a dharna on the Directorate of Medical Education and Research campus on Wednesday. The doctors were later detained while trying to continue their protest on Poonamallee High Road. The G.O. 293 lists allowances to be granted to doctors, but has not been implemented even after two years. According to the order, doctors with higher qualifications are entitled to two special increments. One for postgraduate diploma-holders in all specialities, two special increments for PG degree-holders (MD/MS), and additional two special increments for super specialities (DM/MCh). These special increments shall count for pay fixation, dearness allowance, and pension. Government doctors have been demanding the implementation of the G.O. for months and held a day-long protest on the DME campus after they did not get a positive response from the health department. Dr K. Senthil, president of the association, said, “If the government doesn’t implement the G.O., we will continue our protest after a discussion with the members. Many talks have been held with the health department in the past but to no avail.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “The doctors’ demand is under consideration and we have called them for talks on Friday.” The DME, according to the doctors, said the meeting has been planned for Friday since the health minister is not in Chennai. The doctors are not in favour of a meeting since earlier discussions did not bear any fruit. The G.O., if implemented, would grant a monthly allowance of Rs 14,000 for PG degree-holders in scarce specialities like anaesthesia and general medicine, among others; Rs 5,500 for PG degree-holders in other non-scarce specialities; Rs 5,000 for PG diploma-holders in the above mentioned scarce specialities; Rs 3,000 for PG diploma-holders in other non-scarce specialities; Rs 3,000 for medical officers, specialists and super specialists working at primary health centres, hospitals in areas categorised as difficult terrains, and remote areas. Medical officers working in the trauma, accident, and emergency care units, sick newborn care units, newborn stabilisation units, and comprehensive emergency obstetrics and newborn care (CEmONC) services centres, will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000.