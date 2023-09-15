TN CM Stalin launches first-of-its-kind scheme for women 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (Rs.1,000 monthly honorarium for women heads of eligible families), a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country that benefits more than one crore women with a whopping allocation of Rs.12,000 crore per year.

At a government function held at Kancheepuram, 13 women beneficiaries received ATM cards for availing of this scheme. To avoid any technical snags while disbursing the honorarium to thousands of women, the government started sending the amount on Thursday itself.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister recalled how the household works done by women have been undermined by calling them as just housewives. He said the monthly honorarium has two purposes - to recognise the untiring works of women and to help women in living with self-respect.

The registration of applications from women beneficiaries was started by the chief minister in Thoppur in Dharmapuri district on July 24 and applications were received in two phases and through special camps till August 20. Of the 1.63 crore applications received, 1.06 crore applications were found eligible. Besides, the government has also announced that the women whose applications were rejected can appeal before the DROs of their respective districts within 30 days.

