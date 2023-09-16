Honorarium scheme for women in Tamil Nadu serves cheer and confusion on the same platter

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE launch of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, which is set to benefit over one crore women, is being seen by the DMK as its big ticket to a thumping victory in the 2024 LS polls. With DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s saying, “Naarpadhum namdhe, naadum namadhe,” the party cadre are hoping to work towards attaining the goal.

However, political analysts foresee potential stumbling blocks in the form of handling the rejection of around 57 lakh applications received for the scheme. They contend that any perceived disparity in beneficiary selection could lead to discontent in certain segments of the population.

According to state government data, out of 1.63 crore applications, 1.065 crore have been chosen as recipients for the monthly honorarium of `1,000. In a bid to utilise the scheme as an election campaign tool, the DMK has instructed its cadre to promote it extensively throughout the state using various strategies.

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam opines that the scheme will certainly boost the government’s popularity among women voters and act as a protective shield against anti-incumbency factors. However, he highlights the challenge of managing finances if the number of beneficiaries were to increase, and the potential consequences if rejected applicants are not addressed.

Shyam emphasises, “The true impact of the scheme will become clear only during the election.” Political observer T Koodalarasan shares concerns about the selection process, citing instances where affluent individuals were selected while deserving candidates were overlooked. He underscores the need for the government to convincingly address the grievances of rejected applicants or include them in the beneficiary list after thorough scrutiny.

Social activist K Suresh from the Delta district emphasised the government’s responsibility to promptly include the rejected applicants in the beneficiary list to garner their support. The sheer number of rejected applications, approximately 25,000 in each of the 234 Assembly constituencies, holds the potential to significantly sway election outcomes.

Appeal against rejections can be filed from Sept 19

Chennai: The women whose applications have not been chosen for the scheme can file an appeal from September 19 through e-service centre. Officials have said that text alerts detailing reasons for their rejection will be sent to the mobile numbers of applicants until September 18. Approximately 54 lakh applications have been turned down. A senior official said, “Appeals for the scheme can only be raised through the e-seva service centre, and this can be done after receiving the text alert. Such appeals will be forwarded to the respective Revenue Divisional Authorities.”

Happiness, by and large

Though the Magalir Urimai scheme has brought cheer among all the women who received the honorarium, there is confusion among some who have applied for it and are yet to receive a confirmation message on their eligibility for the scheme

DK Sumathi (40)

An unmarried woman who resides with her two sisters and a brother in Pudupet, was elated upon receiving `1,000. She said all three women are employed as domestic help, while their brother is a sweeper. The family’s monthly income ranges between `12,000 and `15,000. Managing monthly expenses became challenging after they vacated their housing board residence about a month ago as it was being demolished. “We have rented a house for `10,000 and we barely have any money left for food and other expenses. It has been over a month since we ate meat. This `1,000 a month will be a great relief for us. Even as we find ways to increase our income, this amount will be beneficial,” she said.

S Parameshwari (40)

Of Pallavan Salai was also worried that she didn’t get any message from the government or bank. “My husband suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, which affects his ability to work regularly. I work in three households and earn approximately `4,500 a month. The honorarium would help me in meeting my husband’s medical expenses,” she said.

P Vijayavani (62)

a resident of Mir Bakshi Ali Street in Royapettah, Chennai, said, “My husband is 65 years old and is unable to work. One of our daughters, abandoned by her husband, is currently living with us. She has completed BA in History and is struggling to get herself a job. I applied for the honorarium but am yet to receive any notification from the authorities.”

G Nafiza (37)

who works as a domestic help and is married to a tailor, said, “Our monthly income is below `10,000. My husband is disabled and can’t work regularly. Fortunately, my brother supports the education of our two children. With this additional `1,000, we can reduce his burden.”

S Kanaga (48)

said rising prices of essential commodities in recent years have made it difficult to make ends meet. “I work as a domestic help and my husband irons clothes. The cost of cooking gas is about `1,000 now. We used to manage household expenses comfortably before Covid-19. Now, it has become a challenge. This honorarium will provide us with some relief,” she said.

