Tamil Nadu set to become green hydrogen research hub

CHENNAI: With the production of Green Hydrogen still a costly affair around the world, IIT Madras has joined hands with various partners, under the Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu’ (HVIC-TN) initiative, and is working towards producing fuel of the future at an economical rate and scale.

As part of the initiative, IIT-M will work with various industries on research and development of Green Hydrogen. The initiative is expected to contribute significantly towards the National Green Hydrogen Mission and help TN become a research hub.

Aiming at transforming India into an energy-independent nation by 2047, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is providing funding for research, development and demonstration activities essential for small-scale demonstration by enhancing the readiness of technologies in the green hydrogen value chain.

“There is a huge potential in the state for electrolysers but we need a testing facility, which HVIC must provide. TN power is already 50% green, and HVIC will improve this further,” said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa during a stakeholders meeting.

He also emphasised the importance of creating skilled human resources and talents to meet the requirements of green hydrogen industries. He highlighted the opportunities available for entrepreneurial activities through various start-up initiatives.

The HVIC-TN initiative, which comprises nearly 30 companies, will cater to the needs of green hydrogen ambitions of the state and the country. Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “HVIC-TN will act as a platform for stakeholders to network and enable faster green hydrogen adoption and transition.

Prof Raghuram Chetty of the Chemical Engineering Department, IIT-M, said the main aim of the meeting was to bring all the stakeholders to a common platform and discuss ways to accomplish the green hydrogen value chain in TN.

