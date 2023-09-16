Will honorarium scheme help DMK in '24 polls?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The launch of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which is set to benefit over one crore women, is being seen by the DMK as its big ticket to a thumping victory in the 2024 LS polls. With DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin's saying, "Naarpadhum namdhe, naadum namadhe," the party cadre are hoping to work towards attaining the goal.

However, political analysts foresee potential stumbling blocks in the form of handling the rejection of around 59 lakh applications received for the scheme. They contend that any perceived disparity in beneficiary selection could lead to discontent in certain segments of the population.



According to state government data, out of 1.63 crore applications, 1.065 crore have been chosen as recipients for the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000. In a bid to utilise the scheme as an election campaign tool, the DMK has instructed its cadre to promote it extensively throughout the state using various strategies. Recently, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan told party functionaries to take this ambitious scheme to every nook and corner of the state. The party cadre requested beneficiaries to draw 'Rangoli' in front of their houses, put up wall posters about the scheme and distribute sweets to the public. The scheme's implementation has been widely publicised using autorickshaws across the state.



Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam opines that the scheme will certainly boost the government's popularity among women voters and act as a protective shield against anti-incumbency factors. However, he highlights the challenge of managing finances if the number of beneficiaries were to increase, and the potential consequences if rejected applicants are not addressed. Shyam emphasises, "The true impact of the scheme will become clear only during the election."



Political observer T Koodalarasan shares concerns about the selection process, citing instances where affluent individuals were selected while deserving candidates were overlooked. He underscores the need for the government to either convincingly address the grievances of rejected applicants or include them in the beneficiary list after thorough scrutiny, emphasising the potential risks to the DMK's electoral prospects if this is not done.



Social activist K Suresh from the Delta district underscores the gravity of the situation, noting that the 59 lahks rejected applicants may harbour resentment toward the DMK, especially considering the scheme's monthly benefits. He emphasises the government's responsibility to promptly include the rejected applicants in the beneficiary list to garner their support. The sheer number of rejected applications, approximately 25,000 in each of the 234 Assembly constituencies, holds the potential to significantly sway election outcomes. Therefore, the DMK faces a critical test in effectively addressing the concerns of rejected applicants. As the days unfold, the DMK will confront formidable challenges on its path ahead.

