Discrimination  in society still a major problem in Tamil Nadu, says Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Going against the tenets of Hindu dharma, social discrimination continues to be a major problem in the state, said Governor RN Ravi on Sunday. Addressing a gathering on the sidelines of the consecration of Kailasanathar and Manicka Nachiaar Amman temples in Olugacheri, the governor said untouchability and other discriminatory practices were prevalent in the state.

A large section of our brothers and sisters are not treated equally, which is painful. It is not what Hindu dharma says, he added.

Hindu dharma, which talks about equality and states that we are all manifestations of the same divine, had several movements within it to eradicate social evils. While they eradicated untouchability in many parts of the country, “unfortunately in TN, this discrimination is still a major problem,” Governor Ravi said. He went on to say that he had been reading and receiving reports of members from the SC community not being allowed access to temples. Nowhere in the country do young people sport caste bands (on their hands), he further said, and expressed shock at the practice being followed in Tamil Nadu.

Somebody dumps human excreta in a water tank while another one says he will not consume food in school because a cook from the SC community made it. It is shameful, the governor also said. Earlier in the day, a total of 19 VCK functionaries were detained near Jayankondam after they attempted to wave black flags at Governor Ravi’s convoy.

(With inputs from Ariyalur)

