CWMA directs Karnataka to release 5K cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in its emergency meeting held on Monday upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The CWRC, on September 12, directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs for 15 days but Karnataka refused to accept this.

Official sources said in the CWMA meeting, that initially, Karnataka refused to release any more water citing many reasons, including deficit rainfall, and drinking water needs. Later, the state said it could release 3,000 cusecs against Tamil Nadu’s demand for 1,25,000 cusecs for the next 15 days. The CWMA will be meeting again on September 26 to review the situation.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan could not meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The delegation will be meeting Shekhawat on Tuesday morning and submitting a memorandum on the need to release at least 1,25,000 cusecs to save the standing crops in delta districts.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in New Delhi, Duraimurugan said the 5,000 cusecs ordered by CWMA are insufficient, but at least this would help the crops to survive. “The CWMA and CWRC have been appointed as per the directive of the Supreme Court. The Central government has the duty to oversee whether these forums are functioning correctly. We will insist on this while meeting the union minister. The Central government should put pressure on CWMA and CWRC,” the minister said responding to a question.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state was not in a position to release any more water citing the insufficient storage in their dams.

On Karnataka’s contention, Duraimurugan said, “That is their version. Karnataka never agreed to the release of water. When Tamil Nadu asked for the constitution of a tribunal, Karnataka did not accept it. When we asked for an interim order from the Tribunal, Karnataka opposed it. Later, Karnataka did not accept notification of the final order. It also opposed forming of CWMA. At every step, Karnataka has been a stumbling block and every time, we moved the SC and got a solution. So, ultimately, we are pinning our hopes on the apex court.”

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in its emergency meeting held on Monday upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The CWRC, on September 12, directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs for 15 days but Karnataka refused to accept this. Official sources said in the CWMA meeting, that initially, Karnataka refused to release any more water citing many reasons, including deficit rainfall, and drinking water needs. Later, the state said it could release 3,000 cusecs against Tamil Nadu’s demand for 1,25,000 cusecs for the next 15 days. The CWMA will be meeting again on September 26 to review the situation. Meanwhile, the delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan could not meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The delegation will be meeting Shekhawat on Tuesday morning and submitting a memorandum on the need to release at least 1,25,000 cusecs to save the standing crops in delta districts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, talking to reporters in New Delhi, Duraimurugan said the 5,000 cusecs ordered by CWMA are insufficient, but at least this would help the crops to survive. “The CWMA and CWRC have been appointed as per the directive of the Supreme Court. The Central government has the duty to oversee whether these forums are functioning correctly. We will insist on this while meeting the union minister. The Central government should put pressure on CWMA and CWRC,” the minister said responding to a question. On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state was not in a position to release any more water citing the insufficient storage in their dams. On Karnataka’s contention, Duraimurugan said, “That is their version. Karnataka never agreed to the release of water. When Tamil Nadu asked for the constitution of a tribunal, Karnataka did not accept it. When we asked for an interim order from the Tribunal, Karnataka opposed it. Later, Karnataka did not accept notification of the final order. It also opposed forming of CWMA. At every step, Karnataka has been a stumbling block and every time, we moved the SC and got a solution. So, ultimately, we are pinning our hopes on the apex court.”