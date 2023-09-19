ED raid brings sand mining ops to screeching halt, affects government projects in Tamil Nadu

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the recent ED raid, sand quarry operations in the state have come to a screeching halt. Numerous lorry owners, who had registered for online sand procurement, have been witnessing delays in their operations. The Water Resources Department is operating 15 quarries in Chennai and Tiruchy regions, all temporarily closed.

S Yuvaraj, president of Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owner’s Federation, said, “Thousands of lorries have been waiting outside sand quarries for the past five days. 0 This has led to the abrupt halt of construction work, including government projects.”

While the government introduced an online system for sand sale, contractors responsible for distribution have vacated the yards following the raid. Yuvaraj suggested that if the government takes control and initiates online booking at these yards, it could help restart the mining activity. “Lorry owners are facing challenges in managing bank loans and expenses,” he said. The federation has also decided to meet WRD Minister Duraimurugan to seek a solution.

A senior official said, “ED officials confiscated computers, billing machines and certain documents. Contractors fled the sand quarries without even alerting the department.” The department has requested the return of the seized materials to resume work. It has also urged contractors to explore alternative sources to start activities. If no progress is made, WRD might issue notices to cancel tenders and seek new bidders to resume quarry operations, the official said.

