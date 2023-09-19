Madras High Court bins acquittal of ex-min’s PA in graft case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling the order by a trial court “perverse” for ignoring facts on ill-gotten assets, the Madras High Court set aside an order for the acquittal of the personal assistant (PA) of former minister Indira Kumari, and his wife, in a graft case.

Passing orders on an appeal preferred by the State against the acquittal of R Venkatakrishnan, who served as the PA of Indira Kumari between 1991 and 1996 in the regime of J Jayalalithaa, and his wife V Manjula, the judge found them guilty of amassing 708% wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Justice G Jayachandran set aside the common judgment of the special court for the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) cases, dated January 11, 2012, finding Venkatakrishnan and Manjula guilty of an offence under the PCA and the IPC.

The cases to answer questions on the sentence to be imposed on the accused will be coming up today (September 19). “The opportunity to scrutinise the judgment delivered 12 years ago came only now. The Court restrains from passing any adverse comment about the trial judge except that it was perverse to the core and absurd on all aspects,” the judge said in the recent order.

According to the case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 1996, Venkatakrishnan and Manjula amassed a total of Rs 25.28 lakh between 1991 and 1994, and Rs 48.49 lakh from 1994 to 1996, disproportionate to their known sources of income. The Special Court for PCA cases acquitted the couple on January 11, 2012 against which appeals were filed in the High Court with condone delay petitions after a delay of nearly five years. But the condoned delay petitions were dismissed, leading to an appeal in the Supreme Court, which allowed the petitions. Subsequently, Justice Jayachandran heard the appeals and passed the orders to set aside the acquittal, pointing out “omissions and commissions” of the trial judge.

