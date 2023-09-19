Music composer Vijay Antony’s school-going daughter dies by suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 16-year-old daughter of noted music director, singer and actor Vijay Antony allegedly killed herself in Chennai on Tuesday.

Meera Antony was pursuing class 12 in a private school, said police.

Vijay Antony at government

multi-super-specialty hospital

mortuary in Chennai | P Jawahar

According to preliminary reports, Meera went to bed after dinner. Vijay Antony after finishing up with work, checked on Meera at around 3 am when he found her dead. She was rushed to Kauvery private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Vijay Antony's house is located near TTK Road in Alwarpet.

The Teynampet police registered a case and sent the body to Ormandurar Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.

Police said the body will be handed over to the family by afternoon.

Meera is survived by her father Vijay, mother Fatima, and sister Lara.

Condolences pour in

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima."

Posting his condolence message on the social media platform X, he said, "Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss."

Film-maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family."

Reacting to an old tweet by Meera's mother, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “In March of this year, Fatima Vijay Antony was so happy that her daughter Meera Vijay Antony became the cultural secretary of her school students association. We all congratulated her on Twitter. She was the world to her parents. Can't imagine the pain."

"Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call these numbers of local helpline services."

(With online desk inputs)

