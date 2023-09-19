Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco plans to erect smaller transformers to cut down line loss

Published: 19th September 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   In a bid to minimise line loss and ensure uninterrupted power supply, Tangedco has decided to erect 16 kilovolt-ampere (kva) and 25 kva transformers for agricultural purposes alone across the state.
Approximately 250 connections can be linked to a 500 kva transformer that is currently in use to cater to residential, commercial and agricultural consumers. This makes the identification of high-power consumers difficult. States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been installing 4 kva and 10 kva transformers, which Tangedco now plans to adopt. 

A senior official said, “By installing 16 kva and 25 kva transformers exclusively for agricultural use, we aim to reduce both power loss and the time it takes to provide new connections. For large consumers like apartment complexes or industries, we will continue to use 500 kva transformers. However, these will no longer be installed in residential areas.”

Following the closure of the Sterlite plant, many transformers were imported from China through tenders. The cost of a 500 kva transformer is Rs 4 lakh, and opting for smaller models may also lead to cost savings, officials said. Another official said, “At present, the utility operates 4,07,568 transformers which includes 63 kva,  100 kva, 250 kva and 500 kva units.

Among these, there are approximately one lakh 500 kva transformers in the state. Installation of 500 kva transformers often leads to frequent line loss and power fluctuations. Therefore, Tangedco has decided to opt for alternative models.” Tangedco’s current power loss stands at 13%, and it is mandated by the Centre to bring this down. The goal is to achieve a level below 10%.

