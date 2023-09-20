Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery row: TN MPs meet union minister

Talking to reporters after meeting Shekhawat, Duraimurugan said the delegation wanted the union minister to issue strong instructions to direct Karnataka to release water. 

Published: 20th September 2023

A delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Tuesday.

CHENNAI:   A delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs from all parties led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, urging him to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu.  

Already, Tamil Nadu had sought 12,500 cusecs for 15 days but the Cauvery Water Management Authority ordered the release of 5,000 cusecs for 15 days. Talking to reporters after meeting Shekhawat, Duraimurugan said the delegation wanted the union minister to issue strong instructions to Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to direct Karnataka to release water. 

Duraimurugan said CWRC calculated that 12,500 cusecs should be released to Tamil Nadu.  Karnataka should release at least that much water to Tamil Nadu to save the standing crops in delta districts. Duraimurugan also said Tamil Nadu will put forth its arguments before the Supreme Court when the case is heard on September 21. 

