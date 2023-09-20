Women’s quota bill: Stalin wants assurance from PM that delimitation of LS seats won’t hit TN

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday welcomed the women's quota Bill introduced by the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha but expressed his reservations over certain important aspects.

In a nine-page statement, the DMK president urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allay the fears of the people of Southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu that the forthcoming delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies on the basis of the population will not have any impact on the reservation for women.

The chief minister said the delimitation process remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of TN and southern India as this exercise would reduce their representation in Parliament.

"This is a political manoeuvre, if seats in Parliament are increased on the basis of the population then this will reduce the political representation of South Indian states", he said.

"This political conspiracy should be thwarted. The attempt to betray Tamil Nadu, a politically aware state should be nipped in the bud. Even if it is a delayed measure being done for an eyewash and to divert the attention of the people from the prevailing issues, I welcome the 33% reservation Bill for women on behalf of the DMK," Stalin said.

The DMK president said if the BJP was genuinely concerned about ensuring 33% reservation for women, it should have been done just after they came to power. "The BJP government enacted many controversial legislations including agricultural laws, 10% reservation for economically weaker sections, the Citizenship Amendment Act, a law to revocate special status to Jammu and Kashmir, etc. However, the BJP government has not shown any intention to pass the 33% quota for women for the past nine years. Now, as the elections are fast approaching and since the jittery over defeat is haunting the BJP, they are trying to show the 33% reservation bill as their achievement," the CM said.

The Women's Reservation Bill mentions that the bill will come into effect after the publication of the census and delimitation or redrawing of constituencies after the bill becomes law.

The delimitation has raised concerns among the South Indian states as they fear that a lower population in the states as compared to Northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may lead to their unequal representation in the Lok Sabha.

The term 'Delimitation' in India is mainly concerned with the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Article 81(2)(a) of the Indian Constitution mentions that the number of Lok Sabha seats in a state should be proportionate to the population of the state.

(With online desk inputs)

