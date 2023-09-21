Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai-Nellai Vande Bharat likely to start chugging on September 24

With the launch of Vande Bharat Express, the travel time between Chennai and Tirunelveli is set to come down to less than eight hours from the current 11 to 12 hours. 

Published: 21st September 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat

A new coloured Vande Bharath express train left Thiruvanathapuram from Chennai central on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the launch of Vande Bharat Express, the travel time between Chennai and Tirunelveli is set to come down to less than eight hours from the current 11 to 12 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the train on September 24, according to the tentative plan. The PM is also to inaugurate Chennai - Vijayawada (via Renigunta) and Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod Vande Bharat trains (via Alappuzha) on the same day. 

According to the official document, the proposed eight-car Vande Bharat daily train (except on Tuesdays) is set to commence its journey from Tirunelveli at 6 a.m., arriving in Chennai at 1.50 p.m. For the return journey, the train is scheduled to depart from Chennai at 2.50 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 p.m. With an average speed of 83.30 kmph, these trains are expected to cover a distance of 652 km in both directions within 7 hours and 50 minutes, making stops at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Villupuram. However, the Southern Railway is yet to release the schedule for these trains.

Chennai - Vijayawada Vande Bharat daily express (except on Thursdays) is proposed to depart from Chennai at 5.30 am and reach Vijayawada at 12.10 pm, with stops at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, and Tenali. During the return journey, the train is planned to depart from Vijayawada at 3.20 pm and arrive in Chennai at 10 pm. These trains are expected to cover a distance of 516.6 km within six hours and 40 minutes.

Currently, Southern Railway is operating three Vande Bharat Express on Chennai - Mysuru, Chennai - Coimbatore, and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam) routes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Chennai-Nellai Vande Bharat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp