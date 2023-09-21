Chennai-Nellai Vande Bharat likely to start chugging on September 24

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the launch of Vande Bharat Express, the travel time between Chennai and Tirunelveli is set to come down to less than eight hours from the current 11 to 12 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the train on September 24, according to the tentative plan. The PM is also to inaugurate Chennai - Vijayawada (via Renigunta) and Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod Vande Bharat trains (via Alappuzha) on the same day.

According to the official document, the proposed eight-car Vande Bharat daily train (except on Tuesdays) is set to commence its journey from Tirunelveli at 6 a.m., arriving in Chennai at 1.50 p.m. For the return journey, the train is scheduled to depart from Chennai at 2.50 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 p.m. With an average speed of 83.30 kmph, these trains are expected to cover a distance of 652 km in both directions within 7 hours and 50 minutes, making stops at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Villupuram. However, the Southern Railway is yet to release the schedule for these trains.

Chennai - Vijayawada Vande Bharat daily express (except on Thursdays) is proposed to depart from Chennai at 5.30 am and reach Vijayawada at 12.10 pm, with stops at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, and Tenali. During the return journey, the train is planned to depart from Vijayawada at 3.20 pm and arrive in Chennai at 10 pm. These trains are expected to cover a distance of 516.6 km within six hours and 40 minutes.

Currently, Southern Railway is operating three Vande Bharat Express on Chennai - Mysuru, Chennai - Coimbatore, and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam) routes.

