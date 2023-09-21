Rs 9,000 crore 'mistakenly' deposited in Chennai cab driver's account, bank debits money within 30 mins

By Online Desk

A whopping Rs 9,000 crore was deposited in the bank account of a cab driver in Chennai.

The driver, identified as Rajkumar, who hails from Neikkarapatti in Palani had the shock of his life when he got to know about the deposit in his bank account through an SMS verification.

The message said that Rs 9,000 crore was credited to his account by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, India Today reported. Until then Rajkumar had only Rs 105 in his account.

Rajkumar initially thought that it would be a potential scam or a prank. But it turned out to be a bank error.

He managed to transfer Rs 21,000 to a friend before the rest of the amount was taken back by the bank in under 30 minutes.

The next morning, TMB officials from Thoothukudi contacted him and told him that the money was credited by mistake. They requested Rajkumar not to withdraw more money. Both sides reached a compromise.

