Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 9,000 crore 'mistakenly' deposited in Chennai cab driver's account, bank debits money within 30 mins

He managed to transfer Rs 21,000 to a friend before the rest of the amount was taken back by the bank in under 30 minutes.

Published: 21st September 2023 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A whopping Rs 9,000 crore was deposited in the bank account of a cab driver in Chennai.

The driver, identified as Rajkumar, who hails from Neikkarapatti in Palani had the shock of his life when he got to know about the deposit in his bank account through an SMS verification.

The message said that Rs 9,000 crore was credited to his account by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, India Today reported. Until then Rajkumar had only Rs 105 in his account.

Rajkumar initially thought that it would be a potential scam or a prank. But it turned out to be a bank error.

He managed to transfer Rs 21,000 to a friend before the rest of the amount was taken back by the bank in under 30 minutes.

The next morning, TMB officials from Thoothukudi contacted him and told him that the money was credited by mistake. They requested Rajkumar not to withdraw more money. Both sides reached a compromise. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai cab driver Money credited Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp