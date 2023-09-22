Annamalai, please note: No news on CN Annadurai's apology in 1956 TNIE, Dinamani 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as BJP state president K Annamalai refused to apologise for his remarks on CN Annadurai ‘apologising’ in June 1956 to the then Forward Bloc leader U Muthuramalinga Thevar and ‘running away’ from Madurai, a perusal of the archives of Indian Express and Dinamani from May 30 to June 8, 1956, revealed that there was no news about Annadurai apologising to Thevar or ‘running away’ from Madurai.

Dinamani carried a lengthy speech of Thevar on June 2, 1956, objecting to ‘nasthika pracharam’ (atheist propaganda) made by Anna at Madurai temple during the golden jubilee celebrations of Madurai Tamil Sangam. Raising strong objections to the speech, Thevar said as per the schedule, Anna was to speak at Tamukkam grounds and not the temple, but PT Rajan’s slot was given to Anna.

“Organisers of the celebrations should not have allowed those who insult Hinduism and belittle Saivite saints. Anna started his speech by saying they were not insulting god but ended his speech by insulting Thirugnana Sambandar. Is this fair,” Thevar asked the gathering at the celebrations.

Thevar further said had Anna made such remarks somewhere else, no one would have been worried about that. “But Anna had insulted Angayarkanni (Meenakshi Amman), Somasundara Perumal and Periya Puranam and this has made our blood boil. At that time, the situation would have turned otherwise. But we thought it would not augur well for Tamil culture and I had to raise this issue now.”

On June 3, 1956, Anna addressed a public meeting in Madurai but he did not respond to the charges made by Thevar.

Dinamani dated June 4 reported that people gathered there were eager to know Anna’s response to Thevar’s charges but were disappointed that he did not speak about that at all.

Rajaji had inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Madurai Tamil Sangam and Thiruppanandal Adheenam Srilasri Kasivasi Thambiran was among those present on the first day.

