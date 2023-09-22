Home States Tamil Nadu

New Vandhe Bharat Express: Passengers want stoppage at Tambaram

Vandhe Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat rakes from Chennai are on its way to Tirunelveli, the rakes arrived to Madurai in the afternoon hours | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The members of the Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) and rail users on Wednesday urged the Railway Board to announce stoppage of the upcoming Tirunelveli - Chennai - Tirunelveli Vandhe Bharat Express at Tambaram Railway station.  

Speaking to TNIE, Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) joint secretary R Sankara Narayanan welcomed the introduction of the Chennai - Tirunelveli Vandhe Bharat express train on September 24, and that it will considerably clear the extra rush in trains. But it is disappointing that there is no announcement about a stoppage at Tambaram, he said.
 
He further stated that if the train heads to Egmore without making a stoppage at Tambaram, the crowd may be bigger than expected. "Around 100 passengers can board the train from the Tambaram junction, who can also easily get to the airport. There are many suburban trains from Tambaram to different destinations too," he added.

RTI enthusiast and rail user Varathan Ananthappan said, at present, over 100 passengers have benefited after the announcement of the stoppage of Tejas Express at Tambaram. Similarly, the Railway Board must announce a stoppage at Tambaram for the newly introduced Vandhe Bharat Express, he said.

