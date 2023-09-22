Women's reservation should be done only after caste census: Tamil Nadu Congress

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Tamil Nadu Congress committee leader KS Alagiri said the women's reservation bill passed in Lok Sabha will only benefit the BJP government due to the delimitation process as they will try to bring more MPs from the states where they have a vote bank.



"Uttar Pradesh might get an additional 80 to 120 MPs. The same will happen in other states such as Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Through this, they can form the majority government by excluding southern and northeastern states, which will automatically lead to a decrease in the number of MPs in many states, including Tamil Nadu," he said,



Alagiri also claimed that the reservation will be given more to women from the dominant caste when compared to the OBC category. "After BJP came to power, they stopped taking a census, which should be conducted once every ten years. Without providing data on caste, women's reservation should not be implemented," he added.



The leader further said there will not be any change in the AIADMK-BJP alliance as they need each other's support.

