TN wildlife board may recommend setting-up of 3 red category units inside Pulicat ESZ

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Board for Wildlife is likely to recommend construction and expansion of three red-category industries inside the default 10-km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Pulicat bird sanctuary. The proposals will come up for discussion during the 8th meeting of the board scheduled for Tuesday next week.

As per the board's agenda notes, available with TNIE, there are 24 proposals listed for consideration and the most controversial items are three red categories industries (2 expansions projects and one new project) proposed in Gummidipoondi taluk of Tiruvallur district and their location falls within Pulicat ESZ. This has caused distress among environmentalists and bird lovers, who argue any further industrialization inside Pulicat ESZ would deteriorate an already fragile ecosystem.

The three projects include the expansion of a steel melting plant and rolling mill for production of 76,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of goods and 83,000 TPA of MS Billets by M/s Kanishk Steel Industries, which is 9.09 km from the protected area.

The second project is also expansion of a steel melting plant to increase the production capacity from the current 1.42 lakh TPA to 2.88 TPA by M/s ARS Steel Industries Limited. This is located 7.87 km from the Pulicat lake.

There is a new project proposed for production of chemical compounds used in soaps, detergents and shampoos and the plant will come up at a distance of 8.12 km from the lake. These three projects have already been reviewed and recommended by the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden.

Naturalist M Yuvan, who headed a team from Palluyir Trust to survey the wetlands and bird populations in the ESZ of Pulicat, told TNIE: "Our studies post monsoons, show significant numbers of waterbirds including threatened and migratory species like Greater Flamingoes, Eurasian Curlews, Brownheaded gulls, etc using the wetlands throughout and even beyond the 10km ESZ of Pulicat bird sanctuary, given that the Ennore-Pulicat wetlands are hydrologically and ecologically contiguous. This contiguity is essential to take into account during wildlife and wetland conservation as the lagoon doesn't exist in isolation, but is fed and spreads into the Kosasthalayar river and the backwaters, saltpans, grasslands and scrub areas on all sides, where unfortunately industrialization is already heavy."

He said any further industrialization of Pulicat's ESZ needs to stop if this biodiversity hotspot and crucial wetland system is to retain its function, integrity and ecosystem services.

G Sundarrajan, coordinator of environment advocacy group Poovulagin Nanbargal and member of Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, told TNIE: "There are enough studies conducted by NGT appointed committees, which recommended against setting-up of any more red category industries in Ennore-Pulicat wetlands. Any further shrinking of this area would mean trouble for the region, including Chennai city."

When contacted, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE that these industries are located more than 7 km from Pulicate lake close to the SIPCOT industrial area in Gummidipoondi. "The area is already industralised and as per the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), the zone of influence of the Pulicat lake doesn't go beyond 4 km. These projects will not come in the way of wildlife and bird conservation. The State Board for Wildlife can only recommend, the final decision will be taken by the National Board for Wildlife."

