Udhayanidhi lays foundation stone for Rs 409-crore TNUHDB housing project
A total of 1,800 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 307.24 crore in Kotturpuram.
Published: 24th September 2023 06:56 AM | Last Updated: 24th September 2023 06:56 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a slew of housing projects undertaken at a cost of Rs 409.74 crore by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Koyathope, M S Nagar and Kotturpuram.
The work is expected to be completed in 18 months.
The TNUHDB has carried out reconstruction work on a total of 30,492 tenements across the state - 27,138 in Chennai and 3,354 in other districts.
So far, a total of 7,582 dilapidated houses have been demolished, while 9,522 houses have to be built at a cost of Rs 1627.97 crore.
Work on a total of 3,511 houses had begun in eight scheme areas at a cost of Rs 606.01 crore.
Work on the remaining 6,011 houses, spanning 22 scheme areas, would commence soon at a cost of Rs 1021.87 crore.
On Saturday, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone in three remaining scheme areas in Chennai to construct 2,364 houses at a cost of Rs 409.74 crore.
In Koyathope, a total of 324 houses will be built at a cost of Rs 61.20 crore.
240 houses will come up in M S Nagar at Rs 41.30 crore.
A total of 1,800 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 307.24 crore in Kotturpuram.
Ministers P K Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian, Mayor R Priya, MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Tamizhachi Thangapandian were among those present.