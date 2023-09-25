Home States Tamil Nadu

After success of Science Park, CCMC issues work order for Maths Park

Published: 25th September 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a park used for representational purposes only.| MK Ashok Kumar

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has issued work order for setting up ‘Ramanujam Maths Park’ in the VOC Park campus in Coimbatore at an estimated cost of `54 lakh.
In a bid to help students learn Mathematics better, the CCMC during its special budget session for the financial year 2023-24, announced the ‘Ramanujam Maths Park’ at the VOC Park in Ward 83 of the central zone in the city.

Sources in the CCMC revealed that the civic body had initially planned to construct the Maths Park in the VOC Park premises next year. However, after a good reception from the people, students and educators for the recently inaugurated Science Park at Tatabad in Coimbatore, the civic body decided to start works for the Maths Park this year itself.  For this, the civic body had identified about 50 cents of land in the park and had sanctioned Rs 54 lakh to build the facility which will help and inspire thousands of students visiting it to learn mathematics.

In this situation, the CCMC Commissioner M Prathap has issued the work order for the project and the works are set to be kick-started soon after the foundation stone has been laid for the project, added the sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Prathap said, “Work order has been issued to set up a Maths Park in the VOC park premises. The facility will be equipped with interactive mathematical models, maths-related concepts and other things which inspire the students about maths. Once the facility is established, the whole park will be in the shape of ‘Pi’ when looked at from a bird’s eye view.”

