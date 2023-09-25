Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurates robotic manhole cleaning machine in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the first-of-its-kind robotic manhole cleaning machine on a pilot basis in the city on Sunday. The IT minister also took part in various events and inaugurated Rs 20 lakh worth of development works in the city.



Inaugurating the pilot programme, PTR stated that the Madurai Municipal Corporation gives importance to basic facilities, including drinking water, road facilities, and solid waste management work for the people.

"Drinking water works, Periyar drinking water project, UGD project, and other works are being carried out in Madurai city. M/s Solinas Integrity Private Limited, a private establishment, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have jointly provided a modern machine worth Rs 30 lakh for Madurai municipality. The device comes with a sewage suction feature that can be robotically operated to identify the cause of blockages. This machine will be operated by well-trained personnel," the minister said, adding that special training in operating the machine will be given to corporation workers.



He further noted that, with the usage of such a machine, manual cleaning can be prevented and the safety of workers can be prioritised.

"Apart from this, super-suction machines are also being procured by the corporation in order to address the blockage issues," he added.



Later in the day, the IT minister inaugurated various other development works in his constituency. About 31 works for the year 2022 - 23 have been approved under the constituency development Fund, out of which 26 works are currently being carried out in the corporation. Borwells, Paver Block Roads, Anganwadis, and fair price shops are being set up in the central constituency. A new building in central constituency ward 55 Bhagwan Chettimadam area at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and a Fair price shop at Rs 10 lakh are also being constructed.

