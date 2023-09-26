TN’s e-vehicle revolution: 40 per cent of EVs sold in India are made in the state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, India’s production hub for electric vehicles, is steadily expanding its base. As per the latest data, 40% of electric vehicles sold in India this year (January to September) were manufactured in TN.

Quoting the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard data, sources in the state industries department said 10.44 lakh electric vehicles were registered with road transport offices till September 20, and of these, 4.1 lakh were manufactured in the state.

Ola Electric accounted for 1.75 lakh vehicles of the 4.1 lakh electric vehicles manufactured in TN, followed by TVS Motor (1.12 lakh) and Ather Energy (77,764). All plants are located in Krishnagiri district.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa told TNIE that this is the result of the state’s inherent strengths as an auto manufacturing hub and the targeted efforts in the past couple of years to boost EV manufacturing.

“We have expedited projects at a fast pace and ensured that EV companies start and scale up production quickly.

With the foundational advantages of our auto sector and the progress we are making in electronics manufacturing and EV R&D, TN will soon be an unparalleled global EV hub. We will be hosting an international EV Conclave on November 21 to promote TN’s booming EV industry,” said Rajaa. According to the industries department, Rs 50,000 crore is expected to be invested in EV manufacturing by 2025, resulting in the creation of 1.5 lakh jobs.

6 TN cities identified to become e-vehicle hubs

Electric vehicles are all set to become a focus sector, paving the way for a revolution towards achieving sustainable development goals in TN, a release stated.

The state, vying to become the world’s e-vehicle capital, has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem, which also includes manufacturing of batteries, and charging infrastructure, among others. It is leading the EV revolution in a range of sectors -- from manufacture of cars, buses, and two and 3-wheelers, electric vehicle cells and motors, to charging stations and upcoming future mobility parks, said the release.

In TN, six cities – Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Salem, and Tirunelveli -- have been identified for developing as electric vehicle hubs. Some of the natural advantages that aid the sector include the vast availability of a highly competent, trained workforce, a wide network and supply chain of ancillary suppliers, and a vibrant auto and auto component manufacturing ecosystem.

According to the CBRE report released earlier this year, on a pan-India basis, total cumulative investment in EVs during the 2020-H1 2023 stood at $28.8 billion. Maharashtra and TN emerged as leaders in EV investments, each capturing a 15% share – equivalent to $4.3 billion. share – equivalent to $4.3 billion

Advantage TN

Some of the natural advantages that aid the sector in TN are vast availability of a highly competent and trained workforce and wide network & supply chain

