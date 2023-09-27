Sub-collector to preside over TANGEDCO meets

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj instructed that all consumer grievance meetings organised by TANGEDCO will be headed by Tiruppur Sub Collector Srutanjay Narayanan from now on.

The collector’s decision comes after several social activists alleged that TANGEDCO’s grievance meetings were staged and pre-planned.

Speaking at a farmers' grievance meet, social activist A Saravanan, said, “I along with a group of consumers went to attend a consumer grievance meeting in Tiruppur division of TANGEDCO. We were made to sit in a room and officials received the petition and walked away. After a few minutes, an official requested the petitioner to go to another room, which was filled with over 40 top officials from TANGEDCO, where an official signed the petition and promised that the issue would be resolved.

The petitioner was not allowed to talk to a particular official from the department nor was he allowed to talk with other petitioners. Besides, no receipts were given to him and media was not allowed inside both the rooms. This is completely against the public or consumer grievance meeting held by the departments.” S Ravi, another social activist, said,

“My friend wanted to meet a particular official to resolve an issue, but he was not allowed to do so. TANGEDCO officials are hiding something. When I asked them the reason, they claimed that they are following protocol. When we demanded to see the protocol or government order, they remained silent. They claimed that I am not authorised to question and if I do so, my grievance will not be taken into account.” As TANGEDCO officials did not respond to the charges, the collector stepped in and directed the sub-collector to attend all TANGEDCO meetings.

