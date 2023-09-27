Home States Tamil Nadu

Sub-collector to preside over TANGEDCO meets

The collector’s decision comes after several social activists alleged that TANGEDCO’s grievance meetings were staged and pre-planned.

Published: 27th September 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO

TANGEDCO is gearing up to procure additional wind power this year. (File Photo)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj instructed that all consumer grievance meetings organised by TANGEDCO will be headed by Tiruppur Sub Collector Srutanjay Narayanan from now on.

The collector’s decision comes after several social activists alleged that TANGEDCO’s grievance meetings were staged and pre-planned.

Speaking at a farmers' grievance meet, social activist A Saravanan, said, “I along with a group of consumers went to attend a consumer grievance meeting in Tiruppur division of TANGEDCO. We were made to sit in a room and officials received the petition and walked away. After a few minutes, an official requested the petitioner to go to another room, which was filled with over 40 top officials from TANGEDCO, where an official signed the petition and promised that the issue would be resolved.

The petitioner was not allowed to talk to a particular official from the department nor was he allowed to talk with other petitioners. Besides, no receipts were given to him and media was not allowed inside both the rooms. This is completely against the public or consumer grievance meeting held by the departments.” S Ravi, another social activist, said,

“My friend wanted to meet a particular official to resolve an issue, but he was not allowed to do so. TANGEDCO officials are hiding something. When I asked them the reason, they claimed that they are following protocol. When we demanded to see the protocol or government order, they remained silent. They claimed that I am not authorised to question and if I do so, my grievance will not be taken into account.” As TANGEDCO officials did not respond to the charges, the collector stepped in and directed the sub-collector to attend all TANGEDCO meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur TANGEDCO grievance meetings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp