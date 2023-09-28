Late progressive writer Seyaprakasam’s novel 'Uchi Veyil' released

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association posthumously released a novel “Uchi Veyil” written by popular writer P Seyaprakasam who died a year ago. Seyaprakasam was born on June 2, 1942, at Ramachandrapuram near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi, and died on October 23, 2022. His body was donated to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Seyaprakasam breathed his last after scripting “Uchi Veyil” and before proofreading it. Marking his first death anniversary and the 16th anniversary of human and civil rights defender PV Bakthavachalam, the writers forum released “Uchi Veyil” novel in a function organised by PVP Trust and Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association (TNPWAA), held at Chennai on September 23. TNPWAA honourary president writer Tamil Selvan released the first copy.

Seyaprakasam, who embraced the principles of Communism while not being affiliated to any party, has written around 150 short stories, 18 books consisting of collections of his articles and essays, and three novels. The comrade turned his focus to writing novels at the age of 75 years.

Seyaprakasam began his career as a professor at Madurai Wakf Board College in 1968, became a Public Relations Officer of the government publicity and information department in 1971, and retired as the joint director from the same department. Notable for his Tamil dialect and views, Seyaprakasam was jailed at the Palayamkottai Central Prison for his participation in anti-Hindi agitation.

