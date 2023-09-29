Home States Tamil Nadu

Principal, professor suspended for demanding bribe from students in Udhagamandalam

Based on DCE direction, the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of collegiate education, Coimbatore, V Kalaiselvi held an inquiry, following which they have been suspended. 

Published: 29th September 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Principal S Arul Antony

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) on Wednesday evening placed under suspension the principal and an associate professor of the Government Arts College, Udhagamandalam, following complaints that they demanded bribe from first-year students to switch courses. Director of Collegiate Education G Geetha confirmed their suspension. 

According to sources, principal S Arul Antony and associate professor R Ravi from the Department of Botany allegedly collected  Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 through GPay from first-year students for switching courses. Recently an audio clip was circulated on social media where the professor was heard demanding money from a first-year student to switch from Defence to Tamil course. 

Besides the corruption charge, Antony, who assumed charge as principal in May faces other allegations. In particular, he allegedly approved his acquaintance to run the college canteen and collected Rs 4,500 from students for graduation. Some faculty members had send complaints to the DCE. Based on DCE direction, the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of collegiate education, Coimbatore, V Kalaiselvi held an inquiry, following which they have been suspended. 

Arul Antony denied these allegations. He told TNIE,” Due to internal politics in the college and DCE, a few raised bogus complaints against me to tarnish my reputation and remove me from the post. I have not received the salary for the past eight months. Now they are refusing to pay me, citing the action against me.”  “After I took charge as principal, I took steps to renew NAAC accreditation of the college, which was pending for the last two years and as part of this, I replaced the canteen which was functioning outside campus to inside.”

“Besides, I also wrote a letter to the state government to establish two hostels considering student welfare,” he said. RJD, Coimbatore V Kalaiselvi told TNIE that she inquired about allegation of bribe demand and the action was taken based on her findings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BribesuspendedGovernment Arts College UdhagamandalamArul Antony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp