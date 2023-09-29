Public trust on TN hospitals have increased: Health minister M Subramanian

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The increase in number of outpatients and inpatients in state-run medical colleges show public's trust in government health institutions, said health minister M Subramanian.



Attending the Mupperum Vizha college day at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), the health minister said, "The number of outpatients who visit TvMCH, which as 2,047-beds and 47 departments, has increased from 3,000 to 4,000 in two years. Outpatients in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai has increased from 10,000 to 20,000 in three years. Omandurar Hospital and medical colleges in Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore also witnessed an increase in both inpatients and outpatients."



He further added that the state government is keen on developing health infrastructure in Tirunelveli district. "A 600-bedded hospital block with six floors and operation theatres are being constructed at an outlay of Rs 72.1 crore in TvMCH. The construction of a 50-bedded critical care unit, worth Rs 23.75 crore, is underway. A 100-bedded Kandigaiperi annexure building of TvMCH is being constructed at a cost of Rs 35.18 crore, which will be inaugurated soon by CM MK Stalin. Ambasamudram and Valliyoor government hospitals will soon get new buildings. Five announcements were made to benefit Tirunelveli in the previous budget session.

Based on that, TvMCH will get a pay ward with AC, toilet, TV and other facilities for middle-class patients. Equipment worth Rs 5 crore will also be given to TvMCH," Subramanian said, adding that a new master health check up scheme similar to the one in Chennai government medical colleges will be introduced in TvMCH. District Collector KP Karthikeyan, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab and TvMCH dean Revathy Balan were present on the occasion.

