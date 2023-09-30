Home States Tamil Nadu

Aadhaar use is scheme-specific, clarifies UIDAI

If the scheme is  pursued jointly by the centre and state, Aadhaar data can be shared by both. In many cases, while  implementing central schemes, data is collected by states.

Published: 30th September 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you have given your Aadhaar number to the state to avail benefits of a particular scheme, officials cannot use it for another scheme without your consent, as per a circular issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). 

UIDAI said this in its response to a query from the state on the mechanism for sharing of Aadhaar and related data between the Centre and states in case the requirements is for the same purpose for which the number was collected. 

“While the state can be treated as a single entity for effective formulation of various schemes and selection of beneficiaries, a separate consent of the beneficiary must be taken by the implementing state government department at the time of final delivery of subsidy, benefit and service,” the circular said.

If the scheme is pursued jointly by the centre and state, Aadhaar data can be shared by both. In many cases, while implementing central schemes, data is collected by states. In such a scenario, a full Aadhaar number can be shared if the state has collected the data, which is in possession of a  union ministry or central dept.

