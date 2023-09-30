Makka Kalvi Kootiyakkam to hold state-level conference

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Members of the Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam will organise a state-level conference on the long-term issues faced by temporary teachers, at the Krishnaiyar community hall on October 1, demanding the state government regularise the jobs of temporary teachers who work in schools and colleges across the state.



While addressing the press, Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam coordinator R Murali said though Tamil Nadu has achieved a prime status in education across the globe, the condition of temporary teachers working in schools and colleges, including self-financing, government, and government-aided institutions, have not improved. They have been facing several challenges, including low salaries, working conditions, and job security among others, he said.



He further stated that over the past 10 years, both the AIADMK and DMK governments have not filled the permanent vacancies in government colleges across the state. "It affects the quality of education. Besides, the guest lecturers working in government colleges and self-financing colleges under a consolidated salary, are in a fix. In order to press the state government, our organisation will organise a state-level conference in Madurai on October 1 to discuss the issues faced by guest lecturers and school teachers working under consolidated salaries," he added.



Retired Justice Hari Paranthaman and VCK General Secretary Thol. Thirumavalavan will participate in the conference, he said. He further stated that over 7,000 guest lecturers get meagre salaries of Rs 15,000, Rs 20,000, or Rs 25,000 against UGC's prescribed salary of Rs 57,700. "Though both self-financing schools and colleges collect a huge amount from students, they do not give decent salaries to their teachers, which is against social justice. Though the government is capable of preventing such mishandling of funds, it hasn't taken any appropriate action yet. Various organisations jointly united under the banner 'Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam' will fight to win justice for these temporary teachers in all aspects," he added.

