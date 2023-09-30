Super Saravana Stores owner’s son rams car, injures three, let off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 26-year-old son of the owner of Super Saravana Stores rammed his car into three commuters on Thursday midnight, leaving them severely injured. Police claimed S Yogesh Ratnam, son of Sabapathy Rajaratnam, the managing director of Super Saravana Stores in Porur, was not drunk at the time of the accident and let him off on station bail. The accident happened on the Anna Salai near Teynampet police station. Yogesh himself handles a few firms including an agro firm.

Police registered a case against Yogesh under IPC 279 (negligent driving endangering human life), IPC 337 (Causing hurt) and IPC (Causing grievous act). They said the sections were bailable and that he was let off on station bail after collecting a fine on Friday.

“Yogesh is a resident of T Nagar. On Thursday midnight, he was driving his BMW towards Greams Road. Before climbing the Gemini bridge, Yogesh lost control of the vehicle hit a man riding a cycle and rammed into two more persons standing on the roadside. The car came to a halt after hitting the pavement,” said a traffic police officer.

T Prabhu, 38, from Bangalore sustained a head injury and both legs were fractured; D Karthik, 30, from Jafferkhanpet, fractured his left thigh and S Ramesh Babu, 50, a security guard from Thousand Lights who was returning home on his cycle sustained injuries on both his knees. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic investigation police registered a case. The car which was stuck on the pavement was removed and towed away.

CHENNAI: The 26-year-old son of the owner of Super Saravana Stores rammed his car into three commuters on Thursday midnight, leaving them severely injured. Police claimed S Yogesh Ratnam, son of Sabapathy Rajaratnam, the managing director of Super Saravana Stores in Porur, was not drunk at the time of the accident and let him off on station bail. The accident happened on the Anna Salai near Teynampet police station. Yogesh himself handles a few firms including an agro firm. Police registered a case against Yogesh under IPC 279 (negligent driving endangering human life), IPC 337 (Causing hurt) and IPC (Causing grievous act). They said the sections were bailable and that he was let off on station bail after collecting a fine on Friday. “Yogesh is a resident of T Nagar. On Thursday midnight, he was driving his BMW towards Greams Road. Before climbing the Gemini bridge, Yogesh lost control of the vehicle hit a man riding a cycle and rammed into two more persons standing on the roadside. The car came to a halt after hitting the pavement,” said a traffic police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T Prabhu, 38, from Bangalore sustained a head injury and both legs were fractured; D Karthik, 30, from Jafferkhanpet, fractured his left thigh and S Ramesh Babu, 50, a security guard from Thousand Lights who was returning home on his cycle sustained injuries on both his knees. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic investigation police registered a case. The car which was stuck on the pavement was removed and towed away.