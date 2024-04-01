Artistes who bring legends alive stare at uncertainty

MADURAI: The testament to the intricate relationship between Tamil Nadu’s politics and cinema lies in the leverage that performances of MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and Vijayakanth once held. In the run-up to yet another election, local artists who bring these yesteryear leaders alive have been approached. But unlike the stars that they replicate, the spotlight on them seems to be fading.

One of the most conventional methods for canvassing has been to hire artists, who enact scenes, dialogues, and even perform on songs of legends to tingle the nostalgic bones of the audience. Multi Bhasker, a popular name in the field, said, “I have been role-playing as former chief ministers MGR and M Karunanidhi, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for nearly 25 years. A street play for three hours fetches me Rs 1,500, while a day-long election campaign will only get me around Rs 2,000.”

“But, when I am dressed up as MGR, people see me as MGR, and even call me ‘Thalaivar’.” Noting the presence of hundreds of such artists in the state, Bhasker has urged the government to recognise them, and expand their opportunities.

Karthik, who has been playing Vijayakanth’s role at campaigns for the last 10 years, said, “Earlier, we would perform at election campaigns and temple festivals (hosted in March, April and May). But, our demand has declined. Many organisers don’t prefer artists who perform at temple festivals.”

Although dancers and other tech-savvy options are preferred, artists performing as political leaders are not, said another actor on the condition of anonymity.