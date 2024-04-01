Basic amenities still elude Coimbatore's Mel Maruthangarai tribal village

COIMBATORE: Development is still a far-fetched dream for residents of the remote tribal village of Mel Maruthangarai in Coimbatore as they are still devoid of basic amenities.
Two water tanks are the sole standout feature of the remote tribal village located around seven kilometres from Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore city. The first one, an open tank situated at the entrance, is for wild animals and the other with a closet is for the residents. Both wild animals and people have been consuming the same borewell water due to the unavailability of safe drinking water.
Also, the village lacks better housing, transportation and sanitation. The villagers alleged that they have insisted on these basic amenities during all the parliamentary, assembly and local body elections held in the last 10 years without fail.
“But the candidates who had assured to bring them during the campaign forgot once they got elected. We almost lost hope in the elected representatives as the situation of the village is in bad shape. Desperate over the election poll promises, we started to approach authorities where we can get at least the minimal level of remedy,” said K Selvi, a tribal woman.
Following their decade-long struggle demanding safe housing, they got sanction for five houses. Several others continue to live in the same ruined mud houses.
It is the last tribal village in the Thadagam valley in the northwestern part of Coimbatore. As many as 48 families of Irula tribes have been living there for many decades. There are only 16 houses though the number of families are many more. All of them stay in 40-year-old dilapidated mud houses. Due to space constraints, the families are forced to share the available space even as their numbers grow.
“We demanded housing facilities for all. But the authorities sanctioned only five houses. They assured us that others would get it after the election. We have a separate water tank for wild animals and it is evident how we are frequently facing conflicts with wild animals here. We have been living here for more than a hundred years. This is the only village in the No 24 Veerapandi village panchayat located in a remote location around four kilometres away from other villages. Safe housing is a basic need for us. Along with it, the drinking water facility and the bus connectivity are much needed here,” said D Ravi, a resident.
The village lies on both sides of the road. Along the way Seemai Karuvelam trees stand on pits once dug for brick manufacturing. The residents get minimal income by supplying its wood to firewood sellers. It is their only source of income.
Villagers said that they cannot afford to build a house. Monsoon season adds to their woes as the mud walls get more damaged and water pools in the village. They still hope the government will pay attention and provide their basic amenities. “There are two schemes available: one is PM-JANMAN and another is the state government’s tribal housing scheme. We will see which scheme is suitable for them and will work on it after the election. Also will look into the drinking water facility for the people,” said a top official from the Coimbatore district administration.
[PM-JANMAN is the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyaan. It is aimed at providin housing for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).]