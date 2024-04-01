Basic amenities still elude Coimbatore's Mel Maruthangarai tribal village

COIMBATORE: Development is still a far-fetched dream for residents of the remote tribal village of Mel Maruthangarai in Coimbatore as they are still devoid of basic amenities.

Two water tanks are the sole standout feature of the remote tribal village located around seven kilometres from Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore city. The first one, an open tank situated at the entrance, is for wild animals and the other with a closet is for the residents. Both wild animals and people have been consuming the same borewell water due to the unavailability of safe drinking water.

Also, the village lacks better housing, transportation and sanitation. The villagers alleged that they have insisted on these basic amenities during all the parliamentary, assembly and local body elections held in the last 10 years without fail.

“But the candidates who had assured to bring them during the campaign forgot once they got elected. We almost lost hope in the elected representatives as the situation of the village is in bad shape. Desperate over the election poll promises, we started to approach authorities where we can get at least the minimal level of remedy,” said K Selvi, a tribal woman.

Following their decade-long struggle demanding safe housing, they got sanction for five houses. Several others continue to live in the same ruined mud houses.