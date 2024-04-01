Can BJP take Dravidian fort of Vellore?

Meanwhile, the sitting MP Kathir Anand is battling discontent among voters, which may challenge his success. Councillors and MLAs seeking votes for him are under pressure, said a person involved in the campaign. Rather than talking about the incumbent’s report card, votes are sought solely in the name of Chief Minister MK Stalin and his popular schemes. Sources in DMK said, local cadre had allegedly pressed the high command to give Vellore constituency to alliance partner Congress, fearing backlash from voters. But, their hopes regained shape with AIADMK and BJP parting ways.

Voters TNIE spoke to said the MP did not do enough for them and did not visit the constituency often. However, the DMK is in power in five out of the six assembly segments, and has got efficient grassroot workers with possible consolidation of support among minority voters and Dalits. Many minority voters said that DMK is the best alternative, despite failing to fulfil poll promises. The Jamath leaders hold sway over voting decisions in certain areas and they are expected to strongly back the DMK alliance only for the party and not for the candidate. Kathir Anand, in his campaigns, is bashing the BJP and AIADMK for the implementation of CAA. “DMK is the only party concerned about welfare of Muslims,” he had said.

The enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act may feature in Vellore voters’ priorities and this would become a nightmare for the AIADMK. Also, their candidate in Vellore is not a popular face. AIADMK’s efforts to field a Muslim candidate didn’t pan out and the party was scrambling to find a candidate here.

A hopeful SDPI leader from Vellore said, “AIADMK has a traditional Muslim vote bank in the region and we will get those votes by explaining the party’s changed stance.”

As DMDK is a part of the AIADMK alliance and its chief Premalatha hails from Gudiyatham, this could possibly secure a few votes. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Pasupathi brushed aside the concerns of facing a backlash from Muslims. “Our party is concerned about their welfare and that’s the reason for our exit from the BJP,” he said.

Key concerns

The completion of Vellore Airport, which is ongoing since 2018, is one of the major demands of the people. “Terminal building and civil works are in progress but the long delay of this project has irked people,” said Prasanna, a resident.

Demand for more train services from Vellore Town and Katpadi stations and stoppage of more trains at Ambur are some top demands. Action against tanneries discharging untreated water, an outer ring road in Vellore city, better roads in Gudiyatham, and construction of approach road in tribal areas are other major demands. People are also demanding industrial and IT parks for better job opportunities.

“Restoration of Palar river should be a priority. There is a long-pending demand for building check dams, maintenance and linking Palar with Thenpennai,” said Mullai, a farm leader from Vaniyambadi.