Can BJP take Dravidian fort of Vellore?

VELLORE: Vellore, though infamous for its scorching summer, is more like an under-explored city that has so much to offer — mountains, forests, age-old archaeological treasures, and religious centres. The place, with a substantial Muslim population, boasts a harmonious social structure which has the potential to show the way for the country in these tumultuous times.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the constituency is expected to witness a heated three-cornered contest, with the Dravidian majors locking horns with the BJP. The saffron party had been eyeing Vellore for at least the past two years, by working towards strengthening its bases. Though DMK has a strong voter base here, the constituency has swung in many directions in the past, making the job of psephologists tough.
While the DMK has won four times — in 1971, 2004, 2009, and 2019, the AIADMK bagged the constituency in 2014. PMK too has marked presence through its victories in 1998 and 1999. This time, the contest is between DMK’s incumbent Kathir Anand, AIADMK’s Dr S Pasupathi, and BJP’s AC Shanmugam.
The Muslim population in Vellore is predominantly concentrated in Pernambut, Ambur, and Vaniyambadi. The BJP’s strategy is to appeal to the Hindu voters here with the help of the popularity of their Arani-born candidate AC Shanmugam, former Vellore MP and a businessman. Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a public meeting with a slogan ‘Velvom Vellore’ (victory in Vellore).
The BJP’s lack of organisational strength in the district, however, could be compensated by the support from Hindu outfits including Hindu Munnani.
Shanmugam had tried his luck from Vellore in 2014 and 2019, but he could only become a runner-up. In 2019, his loss came by a slim margin of around 8,000 votes. He began election work for the 2024 polls much earlier by holding medical camps and welfare events.
The constituency is heterogeneous yet fairly harmonious. But instances like Hindu fringe elements opposing the construction of a mosque in a Hindu-dominanted area point to the undercurrents which could be exploited by the BJP.
“Caste arithmetics hold a significant sway in the vote bank of Vellore,” opined retired political science professor and Vellore Movement president Ramu Manivannan. Mudaliars, Vanniars and Muslims are considered the biggest vote banks. While Kathir Anand and Pasupathi hail from the Vanniyar caste, AC Shanmugam belongs to the Mudaliyar community.
A Muslim party functionary from Ambur, upon anonymity, said, “The BJP candidate’s campaigns are subtle in the Muslim pockets. The banners carry the name of Puthiya Needhi, the party founded by Shanmugam, and does not have PM Narendra Modi’s photo or even the reference of BJP.”
Shanmugam is confident of his victory. “I contested in the BJP ticket in 2o14 and got second place and it is possible to get elected this time.” He emerged victorious in 1984 under the AIADMK ticket.
Meanwhile, the sitting MP Kathir Anand is battling discontent among voters, which may challenge his success. Councillors and MLAs seeking votes for him are under pressure, said a person involved in the campaign. Rather than talking about the incumbent’s report card, votes are sought solely in the name of Chief Minister MK Stalin and his popular schemes. Sources in DMK said, local cadre had allegedly pressed the high command to give Vellore constituency to alliance partner Congress, fearing backlash from voters. But, their hopes regained shape with AIADMK and BJP parting ways.
Voters TNIE spoke to said the MP did not do enough for them and did not visit the constituency often. However, the DMK is in power in five out of the six assembly segments, and has got efficient grassroot workers with possible consolidation of support among minority voters and Dalits. Many minority voters said that DMK is the best alternative, despite failing to fulfil poll promises. The Jamath leaders hold sway over voting decisions in certain areas and they are expected to strongly back the DMK alliance only for the party and not for the candidate. Kathir Anand, in his campaigns, is bashing the BJP and AIADMK for the implementation of CAA. “DMK is the only party concerned about welfare of Muslims,” he had said.
The enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act may feature in Vellore voters’ priorities and this would become a nightmare for the AIADMK. Also, their candidate in Vellore is not a popular face. AIADMK’s efforts to field a Muslim candidate didn’t pan out and the party was scrambling to find a candidate here.
A hopeful SDPI leader from Vellore said, “AIADMK has a traditional Muslim vote bank in the region and we will get those votes by explaining the party’s changed stance.”
As DMDK is a part of the AIADMK alliance and its chief Premalatha hails from Gudiyatham, this could possibly secure a few votes. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Pasupathi brushed aside the concerns of facing a backlash from Muslims. “Our party is concerned about their welfare and that’s the reason for our exit from the BJP,” he said.
Key concerns
The completion of Vellore Airport, which is ongoing since 2018, is one of the major demands of the people. “Terminal building and civil works are in progress but the long delay of this project has irked people,” said Prasanna, a resident.
Demand for more train services from Vellore Town and Katpadi stations and stoppage of more trains at Ambur are some top demands. Action against tanneries discharging untreated water, an outer ring road in Vellore city, better roads in Gudiyatham, and construction of approach road in tribal areas are other major demands. People are also demanding industrial and IT parks for better job opportunities.
“Restoration of Palar river should be a priority. There is a long-pending demand for building check dams, maintenance and linking Palar with Thenpennai,” said Mullai, a farm leader from Vaniyambadi.