If INDIA wins, statehood is assured for Puducherry: Udhayanidhi Stalin

PUDUCHERRY/CUDDALORE: During his campaign rally in support of Congress candidate V Vaithilingam, DMK Minister and Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin proclaimed that statehood is assured for Puducherry. Accompanied by the MP, the rally passed through Villianur, Marapalam and Anna Square on Sunday evening.

“Last time, he had won by a margin of nearly two lakh votes, and this time the margin will be more than three lakh. We will also be victorious in all 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin stated. Regarding the opposition, he said, “Last time we had met the opposition in a united fashion, this time we are faced with a splintered opposition. If INDIA alliance comes to power, the UT will be granted statehood and the privatisation of the electricity department will be halted.”

He further criticised the closure of ration shops in Puducherry, “The closed ration shops will be opened. Former L-G Kiran Bedi has assured that instead of ration products, an amount will be directly deposited in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. But that never happened, akin to Modi’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in citizens’ accounts.”

The minister outlined various plans for Puducherry’s development, including the waiving off debts, reviving shut down PSUs, retaking the Karaikal Port, ensuring reservations for natives, and reopening the cooperative sugar mill.

Earlier in the day, during another rally in Chidambaram supporting VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “We have already made it halfway to a win by securing the pot symbol. Last time, as the symbol was allotted in the last minute, there was a lesser margin for victory. This time, the pot symbol has become infamous due to the ECI. People contesting against Thirumavalavan will lose their deposit.”

On rumours of Thirumavalavan joining the AIADMK alliance, the minister clarified, “He has stayed with the DMK due to his principles. DMK is contesting in 21 constituencies, but victory in these two VCK constituencies is more important.”