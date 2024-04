ERODE: A five-year-old male leopard was found dead at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in this district, officials said.

Based on the information that in Gumdapuram forest area near Thalavadi under the STR limits, a leopard was lying dead, the forest officials along with a veterinary doctor rushed to the spot on Sunday evening.

The veterinary doctor examined the animal and said it was a five-year-old male leopard and the cause of death will be known after autopsy.