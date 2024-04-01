Sellur Raju flays Annamalai on anti-Hindi stir comment, calls him ‘torn footwear’

MADURAI: With poll campaign hotting up, leaders often trade barbs over issues, the recent one being the anti-Hindi agitation held in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. Replying to the ‘torn footwear’ comment on the issue made by BJP’s state unit chief K Annamalai, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju told reporters on Sunday that the BJP leader himself is a piece of footwear.

Explaining the significance of the movement against the imposition of Hindi, Raju said the protests in the state occurred after the Indian independence movement.

“Several people had sacrificed their lives for Tamil language. That protest was the reason the Congress is still not able to bounce back to power in Tamil Nadu even after 60 years. Can you (Annamalai) tell me why people from the Hindi-speaking states come to Tamil Nadu for employment, while those from this state rule the world with just Tamil and English,” Raju asked.

Responding to TTV Dhinakaran’s statement on drawing a parallel between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and yesteryear popular villain actor MN Nambiar, Raju said former party supremo J Jayalalithaa had played a major role in growing Dhinakaran’s political career. But, Dhinakaran now stands behind Annamalai who disrespected Jayalalithaa, Raju said.

Further taking a jibe at expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his faction being allocated the ‘jackfruit’ symbol, Raju said AIADMK is the party that made a ‘tea master’ sit on the chief minister’s chair.

“No one has flourished after acting against the AIADMK. Those who betrayed the party and sought votes for another party, will be defeated and erased by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Raju dismissed BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan’s statement that the AIADMK will be decimated after the Lok Sabha election and said that the party will be very much alive.